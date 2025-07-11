World Investment Advisors Invests $262,000 in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLCB. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

