World Investment Advisors Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

World Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.