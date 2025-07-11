Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 251.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Westlake were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1,668.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Westlake by 71.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 33.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $86.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. Westlake Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $153.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 70.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Westlake

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.