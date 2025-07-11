Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,137 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $19,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $109,298,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,814,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 648,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,341,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,616,000 after acquiring an additional 445,176 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 973.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 421,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,239,000 after buying an additional 382,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $23,809,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

