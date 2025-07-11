Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $7,377,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $85.16 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

View Our Latest Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.