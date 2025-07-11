Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waters by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock opened at $353.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $292.06 and a 12-month high of $423.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Baird R W upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.00.

View Our Latest Report on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.