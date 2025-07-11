The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of New York Times worth $83,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 6.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,979,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

NYSE NYT opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.99 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

In related news, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $950,595.41. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $224,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,826.42. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

