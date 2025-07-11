Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,114 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Affirm were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Affirm by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $820,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,493. This represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,207.42. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,422,823. 11.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $68.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

