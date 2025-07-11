Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 113.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.37%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

