Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,840 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 86,694 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Synovus Financial worth $73,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,041,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,892,000 after buying an additional 415,201 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,370,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,827,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,610,000 after acquiring an additional 77,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,209,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 337,784 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNV opened at $55.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $573.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Barclays increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.12.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

