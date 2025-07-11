SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $90,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,436,000 after buying an additional 1,228,371 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $300,169,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,390,000 after buying an additional 269,180 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $126,105,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $584.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $557.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.89.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

