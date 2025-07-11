Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.89, for a total transaction of $3,928,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,288.08. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $4,712,000.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.10, for a total transaction of $5,251,000.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.95, for a total transaction of $4,959,500.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $3,143,600.00.

Duolingo Stock Down 2.6%

DUOL stock opened at $380.44 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 187.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price objective on Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Duolingo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

