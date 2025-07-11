Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626,401 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $81,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 464.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of SE opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $172.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

