SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $78,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after acquiring an additional 890,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SAP by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,371,000 after buying an additional 701,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after buying an additional 798,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,720,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 31,239.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,644,000 after buying an additional 1,302,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP opened at $306.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.96. The company has a market cap of $376.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $194.93 and a 52-week high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.