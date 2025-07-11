Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Sells $4,183,869.45 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Masi Niccolo De sold 276,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $4,183,869.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 504,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,887.05. This trade represents a 35.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Masi Niccolo De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

On Tuesday, July 8th, Masi Niccolo De sold 58,453 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $893,161.84.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Masi Niccolo De sold 111,478 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $1,683,317.80.

On Friday, June 20th, Masi Niccolo De sold 29,696 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $412,774.40.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Masi Niccolo De sold 286,769 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,037,707.52.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Masi Niccolo De sold 224,337 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $3,122,771.04.

On Monday, June 16th, Masi Niccolo De sold 180,362 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $2,470,959.40.

On Friday, June 13th, Masi Niccolo De sold 171,023 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $2,286,577.51.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:RSI opened at $15.33 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 191.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137,701 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.