Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells $2,984,197.95 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $2,984,197.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,017,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,658,878.69. This represents a 16.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $956,900.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 123,905 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,682,629.90.

On Thursday, May 8th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 106,952 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $1,268,450.72.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 191.65 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 137,701 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

