Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 28,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $87,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 124.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1,071.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. Range Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. The trade was a 38.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,197. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.