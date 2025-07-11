Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.18 Million Stock Holdings in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 527,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,718 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $18,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trustmark Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

