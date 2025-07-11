Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $31.14 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

