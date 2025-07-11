Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

PRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

NYSE:PRM opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. Perimeter Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Perimeter Solutions news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu bought 254,600 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,854,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,527,308. This represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vivek Raj sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,144.40. This trade represents a 31.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRM. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 25.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

