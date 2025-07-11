OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,390 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.45.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $288.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.30 and its 200-day moving average is $255.98. The company has a market capitalization of $800.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

