OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JKHY opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.08 and a 200 day moving average of $176.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

