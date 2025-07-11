OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,796 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its stake in Insmed by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Insmed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,704,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,113,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Insmed by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,116,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,357,000 after acquiring an additional 593,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,243,000 after acquiring an additional 273,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.07.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.86. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 446.98% and a negative net margin of 265.93%. The company had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 57,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $5,537,257.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,869.62. This trade represents a 40.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $138,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,273. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,516 shares of company stock worth $48,737,083 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.