OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $62.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

