Mina Rezk Sells 69,901 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 69,901 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $2,134,776.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,575,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,108,837.42. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
- On Monday, May 19th, Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $3,925,000.00.
- On Friday, May 2nd, Mina Rezk sold 86,889 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $656,011.95.
- On Monday, April 28th, Mina Rezk sold 38,111 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $290,405.82.
- On Monday, April 21st, Mina Rezk sold 125,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $792,500.00.
- On Tuesday, April 15th, Mina Rezk sold 88,916 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $676,650.76.
- On Thursday, April 10th, Mina Rezk sold 21,012 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $157,800.12.
Aeva Technologies Trading Down 5.5%
NASDAQ AEVA opened at $29.21 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
