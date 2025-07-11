JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 832.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 14,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.45.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $288.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The company has a market capitalization of $800.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

