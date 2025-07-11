iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 424,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of iShares Gold Trust worth $92,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 24,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

