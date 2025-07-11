Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,650,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.