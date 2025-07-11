Hartline Investment Corp Buys 105 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of JPM opened at $288.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.98. The stock has a market cap of $800.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.