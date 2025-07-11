Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KKM Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.45.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $288.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

