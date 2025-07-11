FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 10.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 4.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.0678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.