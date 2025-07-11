Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Stock Position Lifted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,448,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $20.84 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.1174 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.