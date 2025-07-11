Fisher Funds Management LTD Acquires 32,237 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fisher Funds Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,237 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Fisher Funds Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $147,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 27,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

