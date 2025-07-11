First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $3,577,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,876,930. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

