Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 41,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $127.97 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.63.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,764.96. The trade was a 46.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,113,977 shares of company stock worth $1,471,321,229 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

