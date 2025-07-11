D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $417,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $201.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.52 and a 200-day moving average of $179.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $202.33.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

