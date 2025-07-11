Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $59,910,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,021,000 after acquiring an additional 373,145 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 363,502 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $46,612,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $31,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $168.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.75.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,782 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,051.98. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

