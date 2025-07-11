Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes $498,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RELX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Relx by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RELX. Barclays upgraded Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of RELX opened at $54.19 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

