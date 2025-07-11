Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,246 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,246 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 619.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Sanofi by 30.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.34 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

