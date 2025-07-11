Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 8,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $506,978.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,542. This represents a 92.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 17,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,021,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,576.50. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 670,250 shares of company stock worth $34,487,591. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.02. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.