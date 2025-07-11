Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 356 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $274.00 price objective on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $258.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.00 and a 12 month high of $263.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $2,056,070.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,936,730.16. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,560.50. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,913. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

