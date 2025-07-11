Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,156.84. This represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of STRL opened at $236.29 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $240.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

STRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

