Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $454,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.90 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

