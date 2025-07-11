Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $434,000 in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Labcorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Labcorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Labcorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Labcorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Labcorp by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Labcorp from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,614,818.26. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,549. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,834 shares of company stock worth $2,928,714. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Labcorp Stock Performance

LH opened at $253.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.95. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.90 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.29%.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

