Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 374.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 142.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,140,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,236,270.55. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $1,218,654.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,344.40. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,314. Insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

