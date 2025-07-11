Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

