Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,059,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,114,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 4.0%

CTSH stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

