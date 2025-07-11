Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

