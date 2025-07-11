Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC opened at $18.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.93. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 45.23% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 5,999 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 11,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,180.40. The trade was a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

