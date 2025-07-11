Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,612,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% during the first quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 58.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Shares of RACE opened at $497.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.99 and its 200-day moving average is $457.26. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

